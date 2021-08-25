Cancel
Shakira’s Multicultural Music Shook the Industry and World

By Jillian Nguyen
Cover picture for the articlePhoto from Shakira’s El Dorado World Tour, via shakira.com. Born as Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll in Barranquilla, Colombia, Shakira has become known as the Queen of Latin Music. Having planted her feet in the industry for over three decades, Shakira has remained authentic as she navigated a tightrope balancing act between remaining genuine with her music and appealing to wider audiences, especially in the early 2000s when she ventured to make a footprint in the U.S. landscape. But, as we now know, her steadfast dedication to vocalizing her own blend of backgrounds has spoken to many. She draws inspiration from both her Colombian and Lebanese heritage, infusing a multitude of diverse styles and instruments into her music and her live performances, eluding commercial demands. From the beginning, Shakira shook the industry and the world with her authenticity, setting the stage with a unique set of sounds that would indicate her greater cultural impact in the U.S. music market and crown her a queen.

