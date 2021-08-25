Cancel
Real Estate

Eight certified residential real estate appraiser licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60031 during Q3

By Lake County Gazette
Lake County Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least eight certified residential real estate appraiser licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60031 during the third quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions...

