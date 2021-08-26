Woman Killed In 3-Alarm House Fire In Prospect Park

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) – A woman is dead after flames broke out in a Delaware County home overnight. The fire spread quickly, reaching three alarms.

Officials say a neighbor was driving by and saw flames coming from the home on Madison Avenue. Crews responded just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

This is a small community where everyone knows everyone, and after this early morning fire, neighbors say they are devastated.

“I just saw her at the pub last Friday. She was doing good. Then this,” neighbor Sharon Farraday said. “I just never want anything like this to happen to anyone.”

She says Madison Avenue will never be the same. Her neighbor lived across the street for 40 years until she was killed in a fire that happened shortly after midnight.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in less than 30 minutes. Prospect Park police say they are grateful they got the call when they did.

“The report came as smoke in the area then was upgraded to a building fire. Within the first few minutes, we had local police and local fire arriving on scene,” Prospect Park Police Patrol Officer Eric Davis said.

While crews worked speedily to extinguish the fire, they were also evacuating homes in close proximity like Chelsea Millar’s home.

“It was an emotional night last night,” Millar tells Eyewitness News. “Got woken up to banging on the door, police to get out. We came downstairs and I could see the house was on fire and at that point, my husband told me we need to leave.”

Crews found the woman deceased on the first floor. Officials say the majority of the damage also occurred on the first floor.

“It’s sad, very sad this is how it ended for her,” Millar said.

For Farraday, she will miss her lifelong neighbor.

“She was always friendly,” Farraday said. “Loved her animals. Just a nice person.”

Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.

A dog was also killed in the fire.

No word on the cause of the fire but officials say they believe it was an accident.