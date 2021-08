I have a Raspberry Pi cluster running 4 Raspberry Pi 4B's for about 3/4 of a year now. I have vCenter setup to manage all of the VM's, including vMotion. I know that there is currently a limitation to the highest version of vCenter that you can use with support for DRS (I know it all too well since I setup the first vCenter using a version that was too new and it would not automatically vMotion ... I could do it manually).