The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending Aug. 21 in Lexington was 2,210 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by SIOS Technology Corporation for a method and apparatus for converged analysis of application, virtualization, and cloud infrastructure resources using graph theory and statistical classification. It was filed on July 30, 2015 before being approved on Aug. 17, 2021.