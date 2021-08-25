Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Hello world!

idkmen.com
 5 days ago

Welcome to WordPress. This is your first post. Edit or delete it, then start writing!. To get started with moderating, editing, and deleting comments, please visit the Comments screen in the dashboard. Commenter avatars come from Gravatar.

idkmen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hello World#Wordpress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Webcams with IR camera for Windows Hello in the test

Some webcams for video meetings help biometrically unlock the Windows desktop. We tested two cameras with an IR sensor for facial recognition. Disclaimer: This article is generated from the feed and not edited by our team.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Libratone Q Adapt in-ear USB-C earphones plug into your Google phone and have great sound

Get earphones suited for your Google phone with the Libratone Q Adapt in-ear USB-C earphones. They feature rich sound and adjustable noise cancelation. What’s more, the adjustable noise cancelation lets you chose your ideal level of quiet whether you’re working, running, or just relaxing. And, of course, you can decide how much background noise you want to filter in. Also, the USB-C connection plugs right into your Google phone. Meanwhile, a 4-button remote gives you access to the adjustable noise cancelation, volume controls, and more. Additionally, these in-ear USB-C earphones are sweatproof, so you can feel free to wear them during workouts. Moreover, the 5 different-size earcups ensure a comfortable fit. There’s even a set with an extra secure fit that’s ideal for workouts.
Cell Phonestechgig.com

Goodbye 'Mi', hello Xiaomi!

10 years after launching its first 'Mi' branded smartphone, the Chinese tech giant is now all set to ditch the 'Mi' branding. has decided to drop the 'Mi' branding from its future products for good. Moving forward, the company will use only 'Xiaomi' branding for its products. Global growth and more prominence is likely a big reason for product name changes.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Can you use Nest Hello without Nest Aware?

While you can get by without it, Nest Aware is still a significant feature to have for your Nest Hello product. In case you're unaware, Nest Aware is a subscription service that adds a ton of useful features to your Nest Hello. While you have 24/7 live footage with a Nest Hello video doorbell, none of it's recorded. This can be a deal-breaker to some, especially depending on how safe you feel when it comes to your surrounding area.
Cell Phonessrdtf.org

First-gen Motorola Razr finally gets Android 11 amid Galaxy Z Flip 3 hype

The few who may be holding on to the first-Gen Motorola Razr finally have a reason to rejoice, thanks to the arrival of the Android 11 update. According to Verizon, the update began rolling out to users on Friday and brings many Android 11 goodies such as Chat Bubbles, privacy enhancements, and Google’s power menu for smart home controls.
SoftwareVisualStudio Magazine

Azure SDK: Goodbye QnA Maker, Hello AI 'Question Answering'

The regular monthly update to Microsoft's Azure SDK improves Cognitive Services text analytics, specifically with a new Question Answering SDK that supplants QnA Maker. Azure Cognitive Services provides artificial intelligence APIs for developers to leverage AI without having expertise in machine learning. In the August 2021 release of the Azure...
Cell Phonesdroidholic.com

Samsung Galaxy A52s to launch in India on September 3

The Samsung Galaxy A52s is coming to the Indian market soon, and while it was just a rumor by now, Samsung has now officially confirmed the same. Samsung has now started teasing the launch in India, and there is now a dedicated page on Samsung’s website where you can sign up to get notified about this phone. As we know already, the Galaxy M52 5G is also launching in India soon, and it won’t be much different from the Galaxy A52s.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Z Fold 3 is an impressively refined foldable, with water-resistant hardware that feels sturdier than before. It offers nifty S Pen support, faster screens, capable cameras and some helpful software. But using its outside screen as a regular smartphone is uncomfortable, and its internal display isn’t great for casual texting or browsing.
Electronicstechaeris.com

The first 48: Galaxy Z Flip3

I can’t remember the last time this much attention has been paid to a Samsung Galaxy product line. At the same time, Samsung’s Unpacked events are advertised, marketed, and covered in the media heavily, but most normie users aren’t paying that much attention. That wasn’t the case for the Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 launch; all eyes were on Samsung that day.
Technologynotebookcheck.net

Realme Pad purportedly set to feature a MediaTek Helio G80

Speculation in China indicated that the upcoming Realme Pad could come equipped with a Snapdragon 768G. Those look to have been completely off the mark, as new information claims the upcoming AMOLED tablet will sport the much less impressive MediaTek Helio G80 instead. Other specifications have now also been confirmed.
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How To Build a Person-Detecting Doorbell with Raspberry Pi

I don’t have a doorbell, and while I could go out and buy a wireless one - I never pass up an opportunity to over-complicate something for the sake of learning to do something new. Today we’re dipping our toes into home security by building an automatic person-detecting doorbell system using a security camera and a Raspberry Pi.
Technologymaketecheasier.com

The Best iPad Keyboards Compared

An entire market has sprung up around the idea that an iPad, paired with a keyboard, can be productive and possibly even substitute for a laptop. With that in mind, it’s important to know that Apple’s Magic Keyboard, as great as it is, isn’t the only option. This list compares some of the top iPad keyboards to help you make an educated decision with your money.
ElectronicsNo Treble

Joyo Adds Bass Amp To Bantamp Series

Joyo has unveiled a new mini hybrid bass amplifier called the BaDass Bantamp, which combines a 12AX7 preamp tube with a solid-state power amp. The amp measures 6.4 x 4.3 x 5.5 inches and weighs just 2.6 pounds. It offers up to 50 watts of power. “The BaDass features a...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 to launch in Phantom Silver and Lavender colors soon in India

A few days back, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable phones in the Indian market. The smartphones were launched in only two color variants i.e. Phantom Black for both the devices and a Cream finish for the Z Flip 3 and a Green color for the Z fold 3. Now, according to a well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal(via MySmartPrice), Samsung will introduce these phones in more colors soon in India.
Cell Phonescybersecdn.com

Apple launches service program for iPhone 12 no sound issues

Apple has announced a new free-of-charge service program for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices experiencing sound issues caused by a receiver module component. According to the company, the sound problems impact a low percentage of iPhone 12 models that were made over six months between October 2020 and April 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy