Bridgeport, OH (WTRF) – This was the first time Bridgeport took to the field in four years. The field had faced flooding problems during that time but necessary repairs have been made to allow the Bulldogs to play home games again. A small pre-game ceremony was held for esteemed alumni. Groups that were recognized included the Lansing Sportsman Club which has always been a huge supporter for the Bridgeport School District students. The Perkins Field Committee was also honored.