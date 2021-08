By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A billboard in South Park Township is garnering a lot of attention. A slide on an electronic billboard at the intersection of Brownsville Road and Broughton Road says that masks don’t work and urges people to stop getting tested for COVID-19. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Another slide addresses Baldwin-Whitehall schools and its mandatory mask-wearing policy. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Doctors say misinformation during the pandemic has been dangerous. “I think that as people are getting their information about masks, I would look to reputable public health sources and not what we’re seeing on Facebook and being talked about at some of these school board meetings,” said Dr. Nathan Shively, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Allegheny Health Network. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in June found much of the misinformation spread on social media has been amplified by bots that have been overlooked by fact-checkers.