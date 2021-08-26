Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

HEAT ADVISORY: Hot, hazy and humid weather today; isolated thunderstorm possible

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Today is expected to be hazy, hot and humid with a heat index value of 100 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect for western Connecticut until 8 p.m. tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8WFH_0bdN1qLG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1R5c_0bdN1qLG00

News 12 meteorologists say that an isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvGhC_0bdN1qLG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1kQA_0bdN1qLG00

Friday will also be hot and humid with a chance of a late-day storm. Highs will be in the high-80s.

The weekend will cool off with temperatures in the mid- to high-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBBIh_0bdN1qLG00

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of a late day storm. High of 88.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, cooler and less humid. Showers likely. High of 77.

SUNDAY: Clouds and a little sun. High of 79.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy showers and storms likely. Highs middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds middle 80s.

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Thunderstorm#Western Connecticut#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

TRACKING IDA: Hot, Humid Monday As Region Prepares For Heavy Rain From Remnants Of Ida

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eyewitness News Weather Team is tracking Ida as it makes landfall and its impacts across the Philadelphia region. But first, we want to give you a look at your beginning of the week forecast. Heat and humidity will be in the mix Monday ahead of an approaching cold front that will help generate scattered showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front on Tuesday, only limited relief from the humidity will materialize. By Tuesday night, the primary focus of the week’s weather will be the remnants of Hurricane Ida as it will start to move into the region. The full effects...
Public SafetyNews 12

Police: No shots fired in Times Square

Panic broke out in Times Square Sunday evening as people scrambled from what they thought were gunshots. Police responded to 46th Street and Broadway around 5:30 p.m. to find a man with a leg injury that was possibly inflicted by a gunshot. The man with the injury resisted police as...
Public SafetyNews 12

Bridgeport community comes together to remember teen who was shot

Jamel Hayden, who was planning to start college Monday, was shot to death on Lincoln Avenue Saturday afternoon, police say. The gunshot apparently led to a car accident with the victim found critically wounded inside of his Honda CR-V. Family, friends and officials came together to pay their respects Sunday.
Environmentnewschannel6now.com

Isolated pop-up showers are possible today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 91 with mostly sunny skies. A few afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 72 with mostly sunny skies. Heading into Tuesday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Isolated pop-up showers and thundershowers cannot be ruled out of Tuesday’s forecast. Wednesday is looking hot and humid. Wednesday, we will have a high of 97 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday, we will have an identical forecast. The high on Thursday will be 97 with mostly sunny skies. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all have a copy-and-paste kind of forecast. For Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Each night will have a low of 70.
Floyd County, GAWXIA 11 Alive

Weather blog | Isolated showers, thunderstorms possible on Monday

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — 11Alive is keeping an eye or possible storms that could pop up. Our 11Alive StormTracker team said the clouds have thickened Monday as the Ida pushes toward north Mississippi. There will be a 30% chance for the isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Isolated...
Hudson, NYNews 12

Hudson Valley jumps to help Gulf Coast with Ida recovery

Organizations across the Hudson Valley are mobilizing to assist the Gulf Coast recover from Ida. Cats and dogs are expected to arrive today at the Pets Alive shelter in Middletown from the southern shelters that have been evacuated because of Hurricane Ida. Staff members from Pets Alive have been working...
Yonkers, NYNews 12

Yonkers man found guilty in bribery and kickback trial

A Yonkers man who paid a Chappaqua Central School District employee over $5,000 in bribes and kickbacks has been found guilty after a two-week jury trial. Ricardo Jimenez, 57, and an employee at the Chappaqua School District plotted together to give work projects to Jimenez's company, then later kick back portions of the payments to the district employee in cash and checks made out from another company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy