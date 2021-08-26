HEAT ADVISORY: Hot, hazy and humid weather today; isolated thunderstorm possible
Today is expected to be hazy, hot and humid with a heat index value of 100 degrees.
A heat advisory is in effect for western Connecticut until 8 p.m. tonight.
News 12 meteorologists say that an isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible.
Friday will also be hot and humid with a chance of a late-day storm. Highs will be in the high-80s.
The weekend will cool off with temperatures in the mid- to high-70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of a late day storm. High of 88.
SATURDAY: Cloudy, cooler and less humid. Showers likely. High of 77.
SUNDAY: Clouds and a little sun. High of 79.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy showers and storms likely. Highs middle 80s.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds middle 80s.
Comments / 0