HEAT ADVISORY: Hot, hazy and humid weather today; isolated thunderstorm possible

Today is expected to be hazy, hot and humid with a heat index value of 100 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect for western Connecticut until 8 p.m. tonight.

News 12 meteorologists say that an isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible.

Friday will also be hot and humid with a chance of a late-day storm. Highs will be in the high-80s.

The weekend will cool off with temperatures in the mid- to high-70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of a late day storm. High of 88.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, cooler and less humid. Showers likely. High of 77.

SUNDAY: Clouds and a little sun. High of 79.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy showers and storms likely. Highs middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds middle 80s.