LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Soccer Centre kicked off its third and final day camp on Monday, Aug. 16 at the Jim Kordziel Fields and will end on Friday, Aug. 20. The camp, which is celebrating its 45th year, allows for participants to learn the game of soccer through the Coerver Coaching Method, which is a method to teach soccer skills to children at an early age. A major part of the method is the focus on individual skills with a soccer ball and the ability to catch a defender off-guard.