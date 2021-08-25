Cancel
Real Estate

19 associate real estate trainee appraiser licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62824 during September

By East Central Reporter Reports
eastcentralreporter.com
 5 days ago

19 associate real estate trainee appraiser licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62824 during September, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence...

