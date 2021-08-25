Five social worker licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60545 during 2021

Rise in Web-Based Threats Faced by Organizations through Malicious URLs. A web filtering software helps in identifying malicious or inappropriate content by specifying patterns, which are then matched with incoming content. The growth of websites, and data on the internet is forcing organizations to track malicious site for the protection of their servers. Web-based cyber attacks through valid URLs are becoming increasingly common. Reports suggest that about 25% of the malicious URLs are hosted on a non-malicious site. Hence, when the user clicks on a particular embedded URL, the system can be compromised. Therefore, the increase in malicious URLs on the internet, which are mainly hidden, is leading to the growth of the global business web filtering software market, as the companies are investing heavily for protection of their business content from URL-based cyber attacks. SafeDNS, for instance, has over 109 million websites in their database, with over 61 categories of content, which are categorized by subject. The company claims to block over 25 million URL-related cyber attacks each day. The presence of 13 data centres which are spread over the globe allows the company to resolve the DNS at a faster pace. These data centers are connected by BGP (Border Gateway Protocol).