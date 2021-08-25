How will NFTs transform the influencer marketing landscape?

Los Angeles-based Greenfly, a developer of marketing software for brand ambassadors, athletes, and sponsors, said on Tuesday that it has raised $8.4M in a strategic growth round. The funding included NBA player Chris Paul, as well as Verance Capital, Higher Ground Labs, DD Venture Capital, SW19 Ventures, LinkinFirm and Allievo Capital plus previous investors Go4it Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Alpha Edison and Iconica Partners. The company said that the NBA's Paul has joined the company as both a strategic investor and partner. Greenfly's founders are former Major League Baseball All-Star Shawn Green and Daniel Kirschner, who has held senior legal roles at the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Communications Commission and Activision Blizzard. More information »
