Ashland City, TN

Diane Marie Odle

mainstreet-nashville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiane Marie Odle, age 64, passed away on August 20, 2021, in Ashland City, TN. She was born in Nashville, TN on August 14, 1957. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Helen Hunt Harrington; husband, Abie “Bad” Odle; her brothers, Billy and James Harrington; and her stepdaughter, Tammy Croslin. She is survived by her son, Timothy Dotson (Michelle); daughter, Amanda Edgin (Chuck); brothers, Sammy Harrington (Loretta), and Kenneth Harrington; grandchildren, Bailey and Maverick Edgin; stepson, Harold Odle; stepdaughters, Delores Willeby, and Marilyn Hunt; and ten step grandchildren.

