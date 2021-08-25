Larry “Alan” McGinn, age 60, of Orlando, FL passed away Friday, August 20, 2021. He was born in Memphis, TN to Larry Ross and Regina Jolley McGinn. Mr. McGinn earned his Eagle Scout and was an avid swimmer in high school. He graduated the University of Tennessee in 1984 with a bachelor’s in electrical engineering and the University of Central Florida in 1989 with a master’s in electrical engineering. He had worked for Lockheed Martin before becoming the president of Eginity. Mr. McGinn never stopped playing. He had the mind of an engineer yet was a kid at heart. He took his family and friends out on Halloween and always dressed for the occasion. Mr. McGinn enjoyed exploring caves in Tennessee and diving with manatee in Florida. He had a brilliant mind and was knowledgeable about countless topics.