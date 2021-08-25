Cancel
Chandler Zavala's unusual journey to NC State

By Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of fall camp was eagerly awaited by new NC State offensive lineman Chandler Zavala, but there was a time where Zavala would not have cared near as much. Football was not Zavala’s first love. When he was at Forest Park High in Woodbridge, Va., basketball and soccer were his original sports. His grandparents were the ones who loved football. Unfortunately, they passed away while Zavala was approaching his senior year.

ncstate.rivals.com

