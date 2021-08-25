Cancel
Kambi eyes eSports opportunities with €26m acquisition

gamingintelligence.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStockholm-listed betting technology supplier Kambi is hoping to a establish itself as a leading provider of esports products and services with the acquisition of esports data and odds provider Abios. Kambi will pay up to SEK270m (€26.4m) to acquire the business, with SEK150m payable on completion and the remaining earnout...

www.gamingintelligence.com

