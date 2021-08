Just a couple of weeks after it kicked off, Disney After Hours Boo Bash has now completely sold out for the remainder of its run at the Magic Kingdom. Guests can no longer purchase tickets for the hard-ticket event that runs through October. As of Sunday, the only date still available was September 12th, and now that has been fully booked. That being said, we have learned that on occasion, Disney occasionally has tickets available for guests visiting the park for the day, so guests may wish to inquire about availability upon their visit to the Magic Kingdom.