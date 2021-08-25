Cancel
Feedback from August 19 and Beyond

By City Weekly Readers
cityweekly.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKudos to John Rasmuson for his fine menu of all things flat in Utah. Let me add just one more: Churches have fallen flat like Utah's politicians. They refuse to let go of theology even for a minute in order to survey what they might learn from sociology, history, language, government ... stuff like that.

