Wasteland 3 Announces Cult of Holy Detonation DLC

By Shawn Robinson
thenerdstash.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWasteland 3 has been considered by many as a glorious return for the Wasteland series, and isometric RPGs in general. Since its release just less than a year ago, the title has received massive praise both critically and commercially, being absolutely adored by fans around the world. As Xbox has a partnership with the team at inXile Entertainment, and today hosted their Gamescom 2021 showcase, it only makes sense that the team would have something to show off, and they brought out the big guns. Today, the team is happy to announce that Wasteland 3 will be getting the Cult of Holy Detonation DLC on October 5, available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms. You can find the announcement trailer for the DLC below!

thenerdstash.com

