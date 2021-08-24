Wasteland 3 Announces Cult of Holy Detonation DLC

With more indie games in the spotlight, Gamescom has been revealing plenty of new updates and details of new games. While not exactly like E3’s update on all new games, there’s still plenty of variety for any gamer. Amongst new downloadable content and games releasing soon, there were plenty of updates on games yet to have final release dates. One such update was on Okomotive’s FAR series and its next installment, FAR: Changing Tides. After being recently announced to be launching on Nintendo Switch, Okomotive is confident in its upcoming sequel. As the original is now almost 3 years old, fans can expect to see a veritable upgrade to the graphics. With that in mind, FAR: Changing Tides is shaping up to be a veritable sequel with new and mysterious elements. At Gamescom 2021, the Future Games Show shared a short new gameplay trailer for FAR: Changing Tides.