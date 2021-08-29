UPDATE: Stifel Starts Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) at Buy (correction)

JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus initiates coverage on RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $16.00. The analyst comments "RxSight has developed an intraocular lens that allows for (a) superior visual outcomes over existing premium IOLs and (b) visual outcomes that can be tailored to each patient's individual needs following implantation. This is in contrast to existing premium IOLs, in which patients need to commit to a given visual outcome prior to the procedure. The proprietary technology uses a UV light delivery device to alter the polymers in the lens following implantation to precisely dial in the correct refractive power for the patient, leading to greater patient satisfaction. The company is targeting a concentrated physician base of ~4,000 surgeons (~1,600 of which are high-volume) who are expected to perform ~750K premium procedures in the US in 2021, allowing the company to capture a significant portion of the TAM with a relatively small and concentrated sales force. With an installed base of 105 exiting 1Q, the company already has enough of a platform to leverage greater volumes of its proprietary IOL."