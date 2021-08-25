YouTube orders Munya Chawawa comedy exploring attitudes to race in UK

"Why can't I just do what I want to do?" Peccadillo Pictures has released the first official UK trailer for a British indie coming-of-age comedy called Sweetheart, not to be confused with the low key island monster horror also titled Sweetheart from recently. This British film premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Audience Award, then it won Best First Feature at Inside Out Toronto. A socially awkward, environmentally conscious teen named AJ is dragged to a coastal holiday park by her painfully "normal" family, where she becomes unexpectedly captivated by a chlorine smelling, sun-loving lifeguard named Isla. Starring Nell Barlow as AJ, along with Jo Hartley, Ella-Rae Smith, Sophia Di Martino, Samuel Anderson, Tabitha Byron, and Steffan Cennydd. The film "captures the ups and downs of the quintessential British family holiday," which is usually amusing. This one looks like it might be quite good.