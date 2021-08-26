Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Travel news - live: Green list update announced as new countries also added to red list

By Helen Coffey and Lucy Thackray
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tgzpd_0bdJonRh00

The latest changes to the traffic light lists for international travel to the UK have been announced by the Department for Transport.

The announcement revealed that seven countries would be upgraded to the green list, while two will plunge from amber to red.

Canada, the Azores, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland are all getting the green light; Montenegro and Thailand will move to the red list. The Scottish government announced the same changes to its own traffic light lists prior to the UK government’s announcement.

The Welsh Government has not yet confirmed whether it will make the same move.

Follow below for the latest travel updates:

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

226K+
Followers
104K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithuania#Green Light#Scottish#The Welsh Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Thailand
Country
Switzerland
Related
TravelIdaho8.com

CDC adds 16 destinations to ‘very high’ Covid-19 travel risk list

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 16 destinations to its “very high” Covid-19 risk level on Monday, including Greece, Ireland and the US Virgin Islands. According to the CDC, a risk designation of “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High” means people should avoid travel to these locations. Those...
TravelThrillist

The U.S. Just Added 4 More Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

As the Delta variant continues to complicate the fight against COVID-19 worldwide, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and other US agencies have scrambled to update their guidance for American travelers. Just last week, the CDC added seven countries to its Level 4 "avoid travel" list due to "very high" transmission rates, and now, the health authority is giving four additional countries that designation.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What time is the travel announcement expected today?

Three weeks after the last update, the government announced the latest changes to the “traffic light” travel system today, 26 August, at 5.30pm.Transport Secret Grant Shapps tweeted the additions and movements on the list this afternoon.We've updated our travel lists further cautiously easing international travel. You can view the full list on https://t.co/vFhJND6yV2, with changes coming into force from Monday 30 August at 4am.— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) August 26, 2021The Department for Transport (DfT) decides which countries are “safe” enough from the risk of arrivals reimporting coronavirus infections to join its hallowed green list, from where travellers...
TravelWWLP 22News

CDC adds 7 countries to ‘do not travel’ list

(WWLP) – The CDC added seven new foreign countries to their very high COVID-19 travel risk listing. That list now totals over 70 countries. Popular destinations such as Aruba, France, Israel, Iceland, and Thailand were added Tuesday. This means that the CDC recommends not traveling to these destinations at this time.
WorldTelegraph

Caribbean set for red list as travel experts warn of scramble home

Four Caribbean and African holiday destinations are at risk of UK travel bans being imposed this week, sparking a scramble by holidaymakers to return to avoid hotel quarantine, an analysis suggests. Jamaica, St Lucia, Dominica and Morocco have seen rising Covid rates that put them on course to be red-listed...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Americans traveling to EU will face new Covid curbs as US set to be removed from ‘safe travel’ list

Americans traveling to the European Union will soon face additional Covid restrictions as the United States is set to be removed from the “safe travel” list.The procedure to remove the US from the EU’s list has already begun, diplomats told Reuters on Friday. The update to the travel restrictions would also see Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia removed from the safe travel list.The restrictions, which would apply to citizens traveling to any of the 27 nations, would go into effect on Monday, according to the report, as long as no EU country objects.The discussion of whether to reimpose Covid...
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

COVID Test for Return Travel Is Stupid

Last March, I wrote Describe Trump’s Travel Ban: It’s Stupid. Today I use the word stupid again to describe the US’s requirement that travelers returning from abroad need to present a negative COVID test taken no more than 72 hours from the date of travel. Next week, I am going to Colombia (see Don’t Route Via Panama), the next step in my IQKhameleon odyssey. Colombia, like North Korea, is on the Level 4, Do Not Travel List (see North Korea – Level 4: Do Not Travel). This means that COVID is hanging out on every street corner, every bar, and every crevice. If by some chance, I can’t outrun its menacing ways like Barry Sanders (see Barry Sanders Reveals Breakthrough Case), I won’t be able to return to the US until I produce a negative test. Here’s why that is stupid:
Travelloyaltylobby.com

EU To Reintroduce Covid Travel Restrictions (US Included)

The European Union has been messaging for a month that there are likely some Covid-19 related travel restrictions reintroduced for inbound visitors. These updated restrictions would apply to six countries that have not reciprocated with the EU when it comes to entry for bloc citizens, or the Covid-19 situation in these countries has worsened significantly.
WorldBBC

Covid travel: Seven locations moved to Covid travel green list

Canada and Denmark are among seven countries moving to the green list in the latest changes to Covid restrictions. Thailand and Montenegro are being added to the UK government's red list - meaning they are considered to be among the highest-risk destinations. Finland, the Azores, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Lithuania are...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Which countries could be added to the green list?

The next tri-weekly review of the UK’s traffic light system for travel is fast approaching.An update is expected on or around 25 August, with the potential for more countries to be added to the government’s green list of “safe” holiday destinations.There are 36 countries and territories rated green at present. But what are the top contenders for upgrading from amber this time around? Here’s what we know so far.There are 36 territories on the green list, many of which do not currently let in British travellers or are impossible to reach directly, thereby necessitating travel through an amber country.Follow...
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Among Several Countries To Be Placed On UK Travel ‘Red List’

Due to rising Covid-19 infections in several countries, including Jamaica, the UK Government is set to put in place heavy restrictions on travel. The news is expected to be announced by the UK government later this week, according to UK news outlets as many UK citizens prepare for winter travel.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Bahamas one of six more countries added to CDC ‘do not travel’ list, as Hawaii advises people to stay away

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its travel list on Monday to include six countries with a very high risk of Covid infection, including the Bahamas and Morocco.Other countries that have recently had their levels changed to high-risk include Haiti, Kosovo, Lebanon and Sint Maarten. If you must travel to these places, “make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel” advises the CDC.Following a surge in cases in Oahu, Hawaii’s governor, David Ige, has asked visitors to stay away. “It’s not a good time to travel to the islands,” he said in a news conference on Monday. “The...
TravelBBC

New destinations added to Northern Ireland travel green list

A further seven destinations have been added to Northern Ireland's travel green list. The Azores, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland were added at 04:00 BST on Monday. Anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from those destinations does not need to quarantine, although they must fulfil other criteria. Montenegro and...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

England adds Thailand and Montenegro to travel red list

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - England will add Thailand and Montenegro to its "red list" of destinations that require travellers to quarantine in a hotel on their return, the government said. Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Azores would be added to England's "green list" of places that...
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

Latest travel information: When will the green, amber, and red lists be updated?

Latest travel information: When will the green, amber, and red lists be updated?. The summer vacation season is in full gear, and jetsetters are anxiously attempting to get away for a break. The government’s traffic light system continues to dictate the destinations to which people can drive from the United...
TravelPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

EU takes US off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union recommended Monday that its 27 nations reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infections there. The decision by the European Council to remove the U.S. from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel reverses advice that it gave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy