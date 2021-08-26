Cancel
Premier League

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo agrees personal terms with Man City plus Kylian Mbappe latest

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Following Lionel Messi’s seismic move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the Argentina captain’s great rival Cristiano Ronaldo could also be set for a career refresh.

The Juventus forward is reportedly keen on leaving the Serie A club , with Manchester City the ideal destination as things stand. City – who spent £100million on Jack Grealish in this window – are reluctant to pay a transfer fee for the 26-year-old Ronaldo, however, our own Miguel Delaney has reported that personal terms have been agreed between the player and the Premier League champions. With their top target Harry Kane having confirmed that he will not leave Tottenham this summer, City might just be tempted to get a deal over the line for the Portugal winger.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have made waves by making a £137m bid for Kylian Mbappe . PSG have rejected the offer, but the French club’s sporting director Leonardo appeared to confirm that the France international wishes to fulfil a childhood dream by moving to the La Liga side. Mbappe, 22, will see his contract expire next summer, so PSG might just decide to take the money instead of letting the superstar leave for free next year.

Meanwhile, Manchester United continue to rival PSG for Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga, with the 18-year-old one year away from a free transfer and a likely candidate to make a late move in the window as his club salvage some value. And in yet more French transfer news, West Ham have been linked with Lille midfielder Jonathan Bamba, with the 25-year-old now seen as an alternative to Jesse Lingard, who has returned to Old Trafford following his incredible loan spell at the London Stadium. Elsewhere, Chelsea are exploring a potential loan move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez .

You can follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip as Premier League clubs make moves to strengthen ahead of transfer deadline day.

Soccerfourfourtwo.com

European transfer news: Kylian Mbappe expected to stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe will not be leaving PSG this summer, according to boss Mauricio Pochettino. There has been increased speculation over Mbappe's future in Paris since the arrival of Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes. Fans haven't taken too lightly to the fact that the 22-year-old has yet to sign...
MLSgoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Mbappe a target for 2022

Man Utd make Mbappe a target for 2022 (ESPN) Gabriel Agbonlahor has tipped Tottenham to accept Manchester City's bid for Harry Kane. “Daniel Levy’s probably picked up the phone to the owner of Manchester City and said ‘Ok, this is the fee. £120million plus add-ons of £30million. Send me that in a contract or don’t phone me back,'" the former Aston Villa forward told Football Insider.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Kylian Mbappe could seal sensational Real Madrid move, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to quit Juventus with PSG lurking and Man City are still chasing £150m Harry Kane... the transfers that can still happen with a week left until deadline day

Just a week remains of what has already been an exciting and hectic summer transfer window. But August 31's deadline day is now fast approaching and managers are scrambling to get their squads in shape for the rest of the season. Manchester City broke the British transfer record to sign...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo agrees stunning Man United return

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed a sensational return to Manchester United. The 36-year-old has returned to Old Trafford 12 years after leaving the club to join Real Madrid and will sign a two-year contract. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't have ESPN? Get instant access. The...
Premier Leagueenstarz.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Manchester United Yet Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Has Something Else To Say Against Him

Liverpool's Premier League club manager Jürgen Klopp left a comment on Christiano Ronaldo's decision to join Manchester United. As news outlets keep a constant eye on Ronaldo's ongoing deal with Man United, some industry professionals see a glitch in the system. After 12 years and a $94 million contract with Real Madrid, the athlete decided to return to the Manchester base.
UEFASkySports

Jose Mourinho says Cristiano Ronaldo to Man Utd is 'perfect business'

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United represents "perfect business", according to the club's former manager Jose Mourinho. The 36-year-old is close to officially completing his move to Old Trafford after United confirmed on Friday they had reached an agreement to re-sign the Portugal captain from Juventus. Mourinho, who worked with...
SoccerThe Independent

Ireland’s Adam Idah has his sights set on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal shirt

Adam Idah is confident he will emerge from the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Portugal with a memento of his brush with Cristiano Ronaldo. The 20-year-old Norwich striker will hope to get the nod from Ireland boss Stephen Kenny to start Wednesday night’s Group A fixture in Faro as they attempt to finally open their account with the odds heavily stacked against them.
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool latest

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip throughout the day as the end of the summer window rapidly approaches and clubs rush to get deals over the line. After completing the sale of Kurt Zouma to West Ham, Chelsea are reportedly now in danger of missing out on Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé, with the La Liga club raising their price tag by over £10m at late notice.
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo threatens Mason Greenwood breakout as Manchester United mask collective deficiencies

“You’re allowed to have good players in either box,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. As someone who built a fine career on being sharper and quicker-witted in the penalty area, he is proof. In this instance, however, he was defending Manchester United’s defence, citing Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s remarkable goal-line clearance and David de Gea’s brilliant double save, plus an assured, auspicious debut from Raphael Varane.

