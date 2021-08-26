Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo agrees personal terms with Man City plus Kylian Mbappe latest

Following Lionel Messi’s seismic move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the Argentina captain’s great rival Cristiano Ronaldo could also be set for a career refresh.

The Juventus forward is reportedly keen on leaving the Serie A club , with Manchester City the ideal destination as things stand. City – who spent £100million on Jack Grealish in this window – are reluctant to pay a transfer fee for the 26-year-old Ronaldo, however, our own Miguel Delaney has reported that personal terms have been agreed between the player and the Premier League champions. With their top target Harry Kane having confirmed that he will not leave Tottenham this summer, City might just be tempted to get a deal over the line for the Portugal winger.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have made waves by making a £137m bid for Kylian Mbappe . PSG have rejected the offer, but the French club’s sporting director Leonardo appeared to confirm that the France international wishes to fulfil a childhood dream by moving to the La Liga side. Mbappe, 22, will see his contract expire next summer, so PSG might just decide to take the money instead of letting the superstar leave for free next year.

Meanwhile, Manchester United continue to rival PSG for Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga, with the 18-year-old one year away from a free transfer and a likely candidate to make a late move in the window as his club salvage some value. And in yet more French transfer news, West Ham have been linked with Lille midfielder Jonathan Bamba, with the 25-year-old now seen as an alternative to Jesse Lingard, who has returned to Old Trafford following his incredible loan spell at the London Stadium. Elsewhere, Chelsea are exploring a potential loan move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez .

You can follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip as Premier League clubs make moves to strengthen ahead of transfer deadline day.