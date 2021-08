Limerick routed Cork, 3-32 to 1-22, in yesterday’s All-Ireland hurling final. Limerick are now being hailed as the highest-scoring champions in the modern history of the ancient Gaelic game and as a budding dynasty, having won three of the last four national titles. But in the long pregame show broadcast on RTE, the state-run TV network based in Dublin’s coolly named Donnybrook district that produces the hurling broadcasts, commentators focused more on a non-winning streak: Cork’s failure to capture an All-Ireland hurling crown since 2005.