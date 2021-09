GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The rain we’ve all been experiencing over the past 24 hours has been good not only for our drought, but also for our air quality. We are told due to a wind shift as well as the storm system, the smoke has been pushed out of our valley, dramatically improving our air quality. However, there are wildfires currently out west, so once the wind shifts, we could end up with smoky skies again.