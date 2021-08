Mayor Mike Nelson said Thursday that Acting Police Chief Michelle Bennett is his choice for the new chief of the Edmonds Police Department. “I am excited to announce my selection of Acting Police Chief Michelle Bennett for appointment to the permanent position of Edmonds police chief,” Nelson said. “She exemplifies the kind of leadership our department will thrive under. Since stepping into the role of acting police chief, Ms. Bennett has displayed her community-minded approach to policing that reflects our Edmonds values of safety, care and compassion.”