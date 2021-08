Quincy plays local music producer Crown Camacho on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which is actually very fitting seeing as he's a musician in real life. The 30-year-old has had a passion for music ever since he was little, and some of his biggest influences include Marvin Gaye, Pharrell, Common, Bruno Mars, and Drake. "Growing up as a kid, I would always make conversations into songs that were popular. Like if I had a dinner request, my grandmother loved when I sang her what I wanted to eat. I would sing it in the exact melody of a song she knew so it made it comical," he told Flaunt magazine in 2017.