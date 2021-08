Selena Gomez has made tremendous strides in her career and is currently getting ready for the premiere of her new Hulu series, Only Murders In the Building, which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. However, her past as a Disney Channel star remains a topic of discussion and, when asked about it recently, she shared some pretty honest thoughts. During a recent Television Critics Association panel for the Hulu show, Gomez said she "signed" her life away to Disney at a young age. Her comments seemed to give fans the impression that she, like some of her fellow Disney stars, regrets her early career choices. But now, the former child star is clearing the air.