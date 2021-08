At least some of us have been there – at a bar with a bunch of interestingly named craft beers on tap, none of them lower than 7-percent alcohol, and one pint in you’re not so steady on your feet. This is the result of the IPA-centric craft beer movement that launched in large part to offer an alternative to easy-drinking, low-alcohol, mass-produced beers. The good news, at least for those of us who admit to liking those beers, is that craft brewers are getting into lagers and other alternatives to the hoppiest stuff.