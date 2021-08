“As Always… Patsy Cline” is coming to the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The show will run from September 10 to October 3. Today we were joined by Judy Fitzgerald who sang a beautiful rendition of Patsy Cline’s “Lovesick blues.” Cindy Collins, co-founder and associate director for Actors Theatre of Indiana also joined us as the character Louise and to tell us what we need to know about the show.