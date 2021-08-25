Believing is Seeing

As far as believing goes, it’s hard to know what to call myself. I don’t have enough faith to be an Atheist, or even an Agnostic. But, to some extent, I admire and envy people who do have strong beliefs — so long as they don’t try to impose them on other people. But there’s the rub. The history of the world can be written in terms of violently conflicting beliefs. After all, what’s the good of knowing the unquestionable truth, if you can’t be free to sway other people towards your version of it (or otherwise, if necessary, to wipe them out)?