17311 Wedgewood Dr, New Kent, VA 23089

This adorable cape cod with an open floor plan concept has almost a half-acre lot! There is a gas fireplace in the Family room that makes it very cozy and inviting. The Kitchen has a pantry and a lot of cabinets & countertop space. A spacious eat in kitchen fits a standard table too! Tucked away you will find the Primary bedroom on the main level with a large closet and a full bath. The best part about a cape cod is the two large bedrooms and deep closets! There is a full bath located in the hallway and a finished room over the garage that can be a 4th bedroom or bonus room too. The laundry room can either be upstairs or in the garage as there are two connections. A back deck overlooking the private back yard is perfect for entertaining and relaxing! There is also a 10 x12 shed for extra storage!