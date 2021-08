Today we welcome guest columnist Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus, Superintendent of Upshur County Schools. We are excited to start the 2021-2022 school year, a new beginning for everyone. This new school year is even more unique than years past. So much so that it feels as if we are all starting a new journey. We are transitioning from a long and difficult experience to one illuminated by lessons learned. The opening for this new year presents a natural opportunity for all of us to reflect on these lessons learned and to be future focused.