Top 3 Picks

GREENFIELD — Try out acting in an audition for “Clue On Stage.” CrazyLake Acting Company is starting back up with live performances in a play this November, but auditions are at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30. Auditions, for ages 15 and older, will be at the Memorial Building, 98 E. North St., Greenfield. A COVID-19 vaccine will be required for cast and crew members. For information, visit facebook.com/crazylakeactingco.