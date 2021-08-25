Kids picks

GREENFIELD — Children can try an art class at a new studio in downtown Greenfield. The Gilded Nest, 16A N. State St., is the site of the classes held by the new Hancock County Art Studio. Owner Michelle Kimberlin says children’s art classes are held every Tuesday at 4 p.m., and she’s in the works of designing new classes and programs for all ages — including a slime bar at the upcoming Riley Festival. To register and for payment details, call the Gilded Nest at (317) 318-2191; for questions call Kimberlin at (317) 498-4706.