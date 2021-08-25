Cancel
Bryan, OH

Serious Crash Near Bryan

 5 days ago

Investigators say distracted driving may have been a contributing factor in crash that caused critical injuries west of Bryan. Jennifer Glover, of Fort Wayne, was driving south on County Road 16…while Mark Magana, of Bryan, was westbound on County Road D. Officials say Glover failed to yield…that’s when Magana’s vehicle broadsides Glover’s car. Bryan firefighters cut Glover out of the wreckage with power tools…while an air ambulance waited at Williams County Regional Airport, nearby. She was flown to St. Vincent’s in Toledo…in critical condition. Magana was taken for treatment in Bryan. He was released from care, soon after…minor injuries reported, there. Crash investigators say drugs or alcohol do not apply in the case…distracted driving might. The case continues.

