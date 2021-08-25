Cancel
Global gas hits record highs

By Froley Alex
ICIS Chemical Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal spot gas prices are entering record-high territory as demand rebounds after last year’s lockdowns and after a cold winter left storage levels severely depleted. As of mid-August the ICIS TTF gas price for Continental Europe, the UK NBP and the East Asia Index were all soaring higher. The TTF and NBP front-month were around $16.50/MMBtu, with both contracts having reached all-time highs (in their original currencies). The TTF has beaten its previous high reached in mid-2008, when crude oil had hit $147/barrel and just before the financial crisis of that year. The NBP has now exceeded, in its original currency, the 115 pence/therm highs set in November 2005, when the UK faced a cold winter with declining North Sea reserves, before it had completed new pipeline links to Norway and the Netherlands that would boost imports from 2006.

