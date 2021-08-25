Route 93 to close for rail crossing repair in Nescopeck; PennDOT has detour in place

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said State Route 93 in Nescopeck will be closed from Thursday to Saturday for the replacement of a railroad crossing and a detour is in place. Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday the Norfolk Southern Railroad will replace the crossing on Third Street. PennDOT provided turn-by-turn directions for the detour. Motorists traveling north on Route 93: • Use the on ramp for Interstate 80 west • Continue on I-80 west for 14.1 miles • Take Exit 242 for state Route 339 • At the stop sign at the end of the off ramp turn right onto Rte. 339 toward Mifflinville • Continue on Rte. 339 for 5.9 miles • The detour ends at the intersection of Rte. 339 and Third Street. Motorists traveling south on Route 93: • Turn right onto Rte. 339 south towards Mifflinville • Continue on Rte. 339 for 5.9 miles • Turn left and merge onto I-80 east toward Hazelton • Continue on I-80 for 13.6 miles • Take Exit 256 for Rte 93 • The detour ends at the bottom of the off ramp. — Staff Report