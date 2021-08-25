Cancel
Real Estate

Six certified residential real estate appraiser licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61354 during Q3

By Illinois Valley Times
illinoisvalleytimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least six certified residential real estate appraiser licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61354 during the third quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions...

illinoisvalleytimes.com

