Spike Lee Airs 9/11 Conspiracy Theories

By Entertainment News
940wfaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpike Lee is on the press trail promoting his HBO series New York Epicenters: 9/11-2021 1/2. He tells the New York Times that he doesn’t buy into “official explanations” of the terrorist attacks on NYC on 9/11. His docuseries interviews Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Chuck Schumer,...

TV & Videoshypebeast.com

Spike Lee and HBO Debut 'NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½' Documentary Trailer

Spike Lee and HBO have unveiled the official trailer of their upcoming documentary, NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½. Produced and directed by the revered filmmaker, the four-part docuseries is a “tribute to the city that shaped [Lee] and inspired some of his greatest work.” The 2021 Cannes jury president conducted more than 200 interviews for first-hand accounts of “New York’s greatest challenges”:
Spike Lee film focuses on 9/11

Spike Lee film focuses on 9/11

Spike Lee’s look at how his hometown has recovered in the 20 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks premieres this weekend. The Brooklyn director’s four-part documentary, “NYC Epicenters 9/11 20211/2,” which chronicles city life starting with the fall of the Twin Towers and wrapping with the COVID-19 pandemic, is showing on HBO and HBO Max beginning Sunday.
New York City, NYPosted by
BET

Spike Lee’s New Docuseries Prompts ‘Questions’ About 9/11

Two decades later, Spike Lee is exploring what happened on September 11, 2001. The famed New York director, whose docuseries NYC Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021½ explores the city’s darkest day and provides access to those who were involved. In an interview with the The New York Times, Lee says “people [are] going to make up their own mind” about the 2001 terrorist attack and should “decide for themselves” what happened that day.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

Facing Rising Pressure & Criticism, Spike Lee Is Recutting 4th Episode Of ‘NYC Epicenters’ That Gives The Spotlight To 9/11 Truthers

God bless, Spike Lee, seriously. And 3/4ths of this “‘NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½’” HBO documentary is pretty incredible. Though, in the words of Lee himself, one smells some troubling skullduggery and bamboozling. “NYC Epicenters” is a tribute to New York’s resilience and looks at the way New York has been a target over the years (9/11, the World Trade Center bombing in 1993), and epicenter to much pain and suffering (the COVID-19 pandemic that rocked New York in the Spring of 2020 and how the Black Lives Matters protest inflamed from that event). For his latest docuseries from HBO, the press was only given Episodes 1 through 3 initially to review (common practice for TV series, honestly) and the fourth and final episode was made available about a week after.
EntertainmentPosted by
IndieWire

How We Got Here in the Spike Lee 9/11 Truther Controversy: A Timeline

Director Spike Lee is coming under fire after TV critics revealed that part of his upcoming documentary on 9/11, titled “NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½” and airing on HBO, would include lengthy segments on 9/11 conspiracy theories — so much airtime that it seemed an endorsement of the theories. He has now announced that he’s reediting the final episode of the show, airing on September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the attacks, though he gave no specifics about what exactly he will edit or whether it’s even in response to the controversy. Requests to Lee for comment went unanswered at press...
TV & Videosuncrazed.com

Spike Lee “Back in Editing Room” For 9/11 Doc Amid Backlash

Upcoming Spike Lee documentary series, according to The New York Times, is “NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½” about the 9/11 attacks has faced backlash for “giving conspiracy theorists a platform.”. Lee has faced mounting criticism for his 8 hour documentary series which includes remarks from conspiracy theorists, and has stated is “re-editing...
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

Spike Lee Is Re-Editing His Sept. 11 Docuseries Episode Featuring 9/11 Truthers

Director Spike Lee is reediting the fourth and final episode of his “NYC Epicenters: 9/11-2021½” docuseries on HBO. The original cut of the episode featured interviews with 9/11 truthers. “I’m Back In The Editing Room And Looking At The Eighth And Final Chapter Of ‘NYC EPICENTERS 9/11-2021½.’ I Respectfully Ask...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Spike Lee Defends Inclusion of 9/11 Conspiracies in New Doc Series, Suggests Congressional Hearing

Spike Lee says he still has questions around the nature of the Sept. 11 attacks, which is why he included the voices of several members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. “I still don’t … I mean, I got questions. And I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11,” Lee told The New York Times about why he decided to include those perspectives in NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½, his new eight-episode HBO documentary series looking at 9/11 and the pandemic in New York City. Lee went on...
