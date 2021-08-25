Cancel
New Paltz, NY

Dependent Care Advantage Account (DCAA) Program updates for 2021: Contribution levels increased, and election amounts can be changed without a change-in-status event reason

newpaltz.edu
 4 days ago

The 2021 Dependent Care Advantage Account (DCAA) has been modified to include two changes allowed by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021:. The maximum contribution levels have been increased from $2,500 to $5,250 for single or married filing separately, and from $5,000 to...

sites.newpaltz.edu

#Election#Dcaa#Wageworks Health Equity
