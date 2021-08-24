R.E.M. Announces 25th Anniversary Edition Of ‘New Adventures In Hi-Fi’
Coming on October 29th is the 25th anniversary reissue of R.E.M.‘s 1996 New Adventures In Hi-Fi set. The new edition is available for pre-order and features a bonus-filled double-CD/Blu-ray “Deluxe Edition” offering the newly remastered album, 13 B-sides and rarities, a never-before-released 64-minute outdoor projection film (shown on buildings across five cities in 1996 to promote the album’s original release), and a previously unreleased 30-minute EPK.940wfaw.com
