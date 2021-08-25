DraftKings enhances US in-play betting with Simplebet
DraftKings is enhancing its in-play betting offering through a partnership with New York-based sports betting technology supplier Simplebet. The multi-year deal will see Simplebet provide the DraftKings Sportsbook with in-play betting micro-markets on major US leagues such as the NFL, MLB and NBA, as well as a new suite of college football products, which are the first micro-betting products available for collegiate sports.www.gamingintelligence.com
