Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Bonnie Says Their Rift Stemmed From Her BLM Support!

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fight for social justice has divided not only the country, but certain families as well — one of them apparently being Dog The Bounty Hunter’s brood. As we reported, two of the reality star’s daughters were not invited to his upcoming wedding to Francie Frane due to a “personal issue.” Now, Bonnie Chapman, one of the snubbed daughters, is opening up about being left out of the nuptials, and she thinks the “issue” came from her support of the Black Lives Matter movement!

#Blm#Police Brutality#Dog The Bounty Hunter#Unleashedtv#Utv#System#Blm#Instagram Wenn
Us Weekly

Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals His Upcoming Union to Francie Frane Isn’t ‘Just a Wedding Ceremony’

Wedding bells! Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane may be planning their upcoming ceremony, but there is so much more meaning behind it for the pair. “This isn’t just a wedding ceremony, it’s going to be a marriage,” Dog, 68, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 10. “I knew Francie was the one almost straight away, and we’re both looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Dog The Bounty Hunter's Stepdaughter Arrested On Serious Charges

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman lost his wife, Beth Chapman, in 2019 when she died of stage 2 throat cancer, according to People. After Beth died, Duane told the outlet that he would never marry again, explaining that the effort of becoming vulnerable with someone again wasn't worth it. "Not that I have, but you know, it's not worth it," he said. "I don't want to tell the whole story about my mom, my dad and my life and all that stuff again to a new person. Not yet."
Societywmleader.com

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman’s daughter says he is racist, homophobic

Duane “Dog’ Chapman’s daughter, Bonnie Chapman, is airing the family dirty laundry — all of it. The 22-year-old said in a lengthy Facebook post Tuesday that she was told by her father’s new wife, Francie Frane, that she wasn’t invited to their August wedding because of Bonnie’s “choice to participate in social justice and BLM protests with ‘The System’, and not condemn the streaming platform when they fired my father for using epithets.”
RelationshipsPopculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter': 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman Weighs in on Dad Duane's Wedding Plans

Duane "Dog" Chapman and fiancée Francie Frane are set to walk down the aisle next month, and their upcoming nuptials have the seal of approval from Chapman's daughter, "Baby Lyssa" Chapman, regardless of what fans think. More than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, Chapman announced Tuesday that he and Frane are set to marry on Thursday, Sept. 2, a date that led to plenty of comments from fans of the Dog the Bounty Hunter star.
RelationshipsPopculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter Speaks out After Daughters Reveal Wedding Snub

The drama surrounding Duane "Dog" Chapman's marriage to Francie Frane continues as he denies allegations from daughter Bonnie Chapman about why she was not invited to the upcoming wedding. After being accused of excluding the 22-year-old and her stepsister Cecily Chapman due to their social justice work with UnleashedTV, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star told TMZ all the allegations against him were "false."
RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Adamantly Says ‘Nothing’ is Going to Get in Way of His Wedding Amid Family Drama

Things in the world of Dog the Bounty Hunter are pretty dramatic these days. However, he says that the family drama will not stop him from marrying Francie Frane. The reality television star’s given name is Duane Chapman. He and Frane plan to get married in September. According to an interview he gave to Us Weekly, Chapman plans to have many of his family members in attendance at the upcoming wedding.

