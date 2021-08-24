Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Bonnie Says Their Rift Stemmed From Her BLM Support!
The fight for social justice has divided not only the country, but certain families as well — one of them apparently being Dog The Bounty Hunter’s brood. As we reported, two of the reality star’s daughters were not invited to his upcoming wedding to Francie Frane due to a “personal issue.” Now, Bonnie Chapman, one of the snubbed daughters, is opening up about being left out of the nuptials, and she thinks the “issue” came from her support of the Black Lives Matter movement!talesbuzz.com
