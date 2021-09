Ivermectin is a wonderful drug. So effective that its discovery deserved the 2015 Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology awarded to Japanese chemist Satoshi Omura and American parasitologist William Campbell. Omura isolated a number of potentially physiologically active compounds from a species of Streptomyces bacteria that were then investigated by Campbell who discovered that one of these, avermectin, was remarkably efficient against parasites. A slight chemical modification led to “Ivermectin” that proved to be very effective at treating human parasitic diseases such as river blindness, a tropical disease caused by a worm spread by the bites of a type of black fly. The drug is also widely used in veterinary medicine as a deworming agent.