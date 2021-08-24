The Disability Minute
Produced by Chicago Lighthouse Media and airing on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM & 105.9 FM, “The Disability Minute” explores disability-related topics throughout the community. Roughly 25% of people in the United States identify as having a disability. Shining a light on topics and issues relevant to them and the community at-large, “The Disability Minute” provides news, information and other resources to help build a world of access, inclusion and empathy.chicagolighthouse.org
Comments / 0