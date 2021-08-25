Code Switch

Early this year, as millions of people in the U.S. began to get their COVID vaccinations and we saw case numbers decline, it seemed like the pandemic would soon be in our rearview mirror. However, earlier this summer, the Delta variant set us back and cases started to surge—a trajectory that's difficult to mitigate since slightly under half of people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While the situation may seem gloomy now, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said there's an end in sight. But his recent prediction about exactly when we would have "control" over the pandemic was off, he said—and now, he's correcting course.