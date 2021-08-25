Cancel
Books & Literature

Code Switch

NPR
 5 days ago

MERAJI: (Laughter) I know who you are, but for the audience who may not know you, can you introduce yourself?. CHOW: My name is Kat Chow. I am a writer and author of the book "Seeing Ghosts." And you might recognize my voice from being a CODE SWITCH reporter. MERAJI:...

Florence Nightingale
Books & Literature
Entertainment
General Motors
Country
Cuba
Country
China
Books & Literature

The World Is Our Oyster — and Beyond

WITH THE PUBLICATION of The Best of World SF: Volume 1 in June, Lavie Tidhar and his contributors have turned a constructive joke into a practical achievement. This handsome volume from Head of Zeus is a major step on a 45-year journey to bring global speculative fiction to Anglophone attention. Although his intent is serious, Tidhar notes in his introduction, that his “use of the term ‘World SF’ is, of course, a joke.” Originally an organization invented in 1976 for the purpose of inviting Soviet writers to the West, the World SF Association became a knowing insider reference that Tidhar is here reclaiming: “I called this book The Best of World SF. […] The future doesn’t belong to London or New York, after all. It belongs to everyone.”
World

'The truckies are going to shut down the country,' citing Covid-19 vaccines are 'poison'

A group of truck drivers furious about public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has vowed to protest by shutting down all major highways in Australia next week. Plans to protest vaccine mandates and other restrictions by blocking highways in and out of every Australian state on Tuesday, August 31, were first detailed in a viral video featuring a man who identified himself as a truck driver on Monday, according to Daily Mail Australia.
Celebrities

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
TV & Videos

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
U.S. Politics

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Public Health
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Apologized for This Concerning COVID Prediction

Early this year, as millions of people in the U.S. began to get their COVID vaccinations and we saw case numbers decline, it seemed like the pandemic would soon be in our rearview mirror. However, earlier this summer, the Delta variant set us back and cases started to surge—a trajectory that's difficult to mitigate since slightly under half of people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While the situation may seem gloomy now, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said there's an end in sight. But his recent prediction about exactly when we would have "control" over the pandemic was off, he said—and now, he's correcting course.
POTUS

Biden tells some hard truths few want to hear

President Biden on Thursday mournfully delivered information to the country that was disagreeable to many Americans: There is no way to withdraw from a futile war without messiness. The expectation that there would be no misery or casualties was a fantasy. A case in point is the issue of Afghan...
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Biden slams China as new report on Covid-19 origins is released

President Joe Biden criticised the People’s Republic of China for its lack of transparency after the Director of National Intelligence briefed him on a report into the origins into Covid-19.“We needed this information rapidly, from the PRC, while the pandemic was still new,” he said. “The world deserves answers, and I will not rest until we get them. Responsible nations do not shirk these kinds of responsibilities to the rest of the world.”The DNI released the unclassified version of its report on Friday. The president had ordered the Intelligence Community to conduct a 90-day report into the origins of...
POTUS

POLITICO Playbook: About Jim Jordan’s other Jan. 6 call with Trump

There are just over 48 hours left before the deadline for U.S. forces to withdraw from Afghanistan. — The State Department says there are roughly 250 Americans still in Afghanistan who want to leave the country, per a spokesperson. — Leaving was made more difficult overnight, as the U.S. Embassy,...
Public Health
The Independent

Leader of Texas anti-mask movement dies from Covid-19

A prominent anti-mask leader in Texas has died from complications caused by Covid-19.Caleb Wallace, 30, spent three weeks in an intensive care unit at Shannon Medical Center in his hometown of San Angelo. His family had said previously that his situation was getting worse after he was admitted to the hospital on 30 July.Mr Wallace was moved to a hospice on 27 August where his family was able to see him before he died. Earlier in July, Mr Wallace had staged a “Freedom Rally” for people who were “sick of the government being in control of our lives.”Mr Wallace...
World

“Exempted” from quarantine Nicole Kidman becomes a case

HONG KONG. Are the rules the same for everyone? Not if your name is Nicole Kidman. The appearance of the Australian actress in Honk Kong has become a hot social case because the local authorities would have “dispensed” her from the very strict anti-Covid rules for those arriving from abroad.

