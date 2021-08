Alice Marie (Marsh) Emry of Lincoln, NE (formerly of Ainsworth, NE, O’Neill, NE and Colome, SD) passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 15, 2021. She was born to Emil and Minna A. (Bassett) Marsh on June 8, 1916 on the family farm, 14 miles southwest of Colome (Tripp County), SD. She would later be joined by twin brothers, Mervin and Ralph in 1918 and a brother Don in 1920, which would complete their family.