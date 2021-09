Funny video games are fraught with peril. Often, the funniest games of yesteryear have aged poorly (looking at you Leisure Suit Larry). Humor writing is often rooted in the here and now, which makes it hard to create something that will be just as funny today as it will be tomorrow. Comedy is society protecting itself, as the saying goes, so as a society inevitably changes, old jokes often reveal hard truths that are more often than not a bit disturbing.